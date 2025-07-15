Pentagon ends deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement in announcing the decision.

The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents as they carry out arrests.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sued to stop it.

A federal judge initially said Trump acted illegally when he deployed the Guard over Newsom’s opposition. But an appeals court said the administration could keep control of the troops. The case is ongoing.

Newsom said in a statement that the National Guard’s deployment to Los Angeles County has pulled troops away from their families and civilian work “to serve as political pawns for the President.”

He added that the remaining troops “continue without a mission, without direction and without any hopes of returning to help their communities."

"We call on Trump and the Department of Defense to end this theater and send everyone home now,” he said.

_____

Klepper reported from Washington and Taxin from Santa Ana, California. Sophie Austin in Sacramento and Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.