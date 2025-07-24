Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court to allow $783 million research-funding cuts

U.S. District Judge William Young found that the abrupt cancellations ignored long-held government rules and standards.

Young, an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan, also said the cuts amounted to “racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ community.”

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by 16 attorneys general, public-health advocacy groups and some affected scientists. His decision addressed only a fraction of the hundreds of NIH research projects that have been cut.

The Trump administration’s appeal also takes aim at nearly two dozen cases over funding.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer pointed to a 5-4 decision on the Supreme Court's emergency docket from April that allowed cuts to teacher training programs to go forward. That decisions shows that district judges shouldn't be hearing those cases at all, but rather sending them to federal claims court, he argued.