Trump a new regular on 'Fox & Friends'? Not so fast

Trump's “news” seemed to catch the morning show team off-guard.

“I haven't heard that,” said Steve Doocy. “Well, that's an exclusive right there.”

“That's fantastic,” said Brian Kilmeade.

But at the end of the interview, Doocy said that while Trump may want to appear on the show once a week, Fox has not committed to that. “We are going to take it on a case-by-case basis, and Joe Biden as well is always welcome to join us,” he said.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has been interviewed 106 times by Fox News, which averages out to more often than once every two weeks, said Mark Knoller of CBS News, who compiles Trump's media appearances.

Trump has been on “Fox & Friends” 20 times, Knoller said.