Trudeau says good riddance to 2020, Canada to get 500k doses

Trudeau said Canada has the most vaccines secured per capita, and the most diverse portfolio of vaccine options in the world.

But he said a vaccine in a week or in a month won’t help you if you get COVID-19 today.

“Our fight against this virus is not over, even as we’re preparing to say goodbye - and good riddance - to 2020,” Trudeau said.

Canada averaged 6,650 new cases in the last week. Ontario, the most populous province, is considering further restrictions. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is on lockdown.

Canada eventually plans to donate excess doses to impoverished countries.