Trudeau denounces truck attack that targeted Muslim family

“But unlike every other night, this family never made it home," Trudeau said. "Their lives were taken in a brutal, cowardly and brazen act of violence. This killing was no accident. ... Canadians are outraged by what happened on Sunday. And many Muslim Canadians are scared.”

Trudeau said words matter and in part blamed rhetoric, disinformation and extremism online and in politics.

“They can be a seed that grows into an ugly, pervasive trend. And sometimes, they lead to real violence,” the prime minister said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter that the attack revealed the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

A 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Veltman, was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby mall. He was facing four counts of first-degree murder. Police were inside the suspect’s London apartment on Tuesday.

Police said Veltman did not know the victims. Detective Supt. Paul Waight said it was not clear if he belonged to any specific hate group, but that local police were working with federal authorities to investigate potential terrorism charges. He said the attack was planned.

Everyone who knew the Afzal family knew "the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,” the statement from the extended family said. “They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were top students in their school and connected strongly with their spiritual identity."

A fundraising webpage said the father was a physiotherapist and cricket enthusiast and his wife was working on a doctorate in civil engineering at Western University in London. Their daughter was finishing ninth grade, and the grandmother was a “pillar” of the family, the page said.

The family statement urged the public to stand against hate and Islamophobia.

"This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community,” the statement said.

Flowers were placed around a light pole and a tree where the truck crossed onto the sidewalk. A vigil was scheduled for Tuesday night at the mosque the family attended. Trudeau and other federal political party leaders were scheduled to attend.

Rauf Ahmad and three friends watched the growing tribute on the corner.

“I didn’t think there was racism in Canada, and I felt very safe when I came here two years ago, but I do not feel safe now,” Ahmad said. “Humanity is first. We should not care about whether someone is a Muslim, a Jew or a Christian.”

Zahid Khan, a family friend, said the family belonged to the London Muslim Mosque.

“They were just out for their walk that they would go out for every day," Khan said through tears near the site of the crash. “I just wanted to see.”

Mayor Ed Holder said flags would be lowered for three days in London, which he said has 30,000 to 40,000 Muslims among its more than 400,000 residents.

Canada is generally welcoming toward immigrants and all religions, but in 2017 a French Canadian man known for far-right, nationalist views went on a shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.

“Canada is not immune to the kind of intolerance and division we have seen elsewhere in the world," Trudeau said.

