Truckers finally leave UK after days of virus gridlock

But infection rates continue to soar, particularly in London and surrounding areas. The capital now has the highest rate of people testing positive in the country, according to the latest figures. The Office for National Statistics estimated that 2.1% of the people in London had COVID-19 in mid-December, compared to around 1.18%, or one in 85 people, for the wider population in England. The figures do not include people in hospitals or care homes.

The majority of new positive cases confirmed in the city were believed to be the coronavirus variant, the statistics office said. For England as a whole, it estimated that about half of all new cases could be the new variant.

Officials say the new variant is dangerous because it is more transmissible, though they stress there is no evidence it makes people more ill. Christmas gatherings and festive shopping were cancelled for millions at the last minute in a bid to control the spread of the virus and ensure hospitals, many of which are nearing capacity, are not overwhelmed.

In Dover, two dozen French firefighters and British military were working with health officials to test thousands of truckers, who must return a negative COVID-19 test to make the crossing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that of the 2,367 virus tests administered at the port as of Thursday afternoon, just three turned out positive.

Some 1,000 trucks have departed the U.K. via the Eurotunnel to France, the Road Haulage Association said, but more than 5,000 drivers remained stranded at the Dover ferry crossing.

“Due to the logistical issues that have prevented freight getting to the port, we have unfortunately only been able to transport 144 trucks out of Dover,” shipping company DFDS said. The company is scrambling to arrange Christmas Day sailings to help clear the backlog, it added.

Shapps said British and French authorities have agreed to keep the border between the countries open throughout Christmas to help truck drivers and travelers get home.

France’s temporary shutdown of the border raised the most concerns because France is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent. The U.K. relies heavily on cross-Channel commercial links to the continent for food at this time of year, especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

The announcement of the coronavirus variant came as Europe has been walloped by soaring new virus infections and deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded over 500,000 virus-related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts agree is probably an undercount due to missed cases and other factors.

In France, officials defended the country's handling of the border after the EU’s transport commissioner issued unusually strong criticism.

Commissioner Adina Valean, of Romania, tweeted: “I deplore that France went against our recommendations and brought us back to the situation we were in in March when the supply chains were interrupted.”

France’s European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, tweeted back that France had “exactly followed the EU recommendation” and is now “more open than other European countries” to arrivals from Britain.

Angela Charlton contributed from Paris.

A man conducts a COVID-19 test on a driver at the Port of Dover in Kent, England, Thursday Dec. 24, 2020 where thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.(Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Vehicles queue to move into the departures boarding area as COVID-19 tests are carried out at the Port of Dover in Kent, where thousands are waiting to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened Thursday Dec. 24, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Police stand next to an electronic notice notifying about coronavirus testing to help clear a backlog of freight, truck and passengers outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People stretch their legs as vehicles queue, outside the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

The DFDS Seaways ferry Cote des Dunes, loaded with freight lorries, departs from the Port of Dover in Kent Thursday Dec. 24, 2020. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.(Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Vehicles in queues, outside the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Trucks board on a ferry in the Port of Dover as another ferry leaves, in Dover, England, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban was lifted, but those seeking to travel must have a negative test result, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Police make an arrest at entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali