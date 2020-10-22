Trucker who drove through George Floyd protesters is charged

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego, with making threats of violence, a felony, and criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor, the Star Tribune reported. Prosecutors allege that he sought to "scare" protesters out of his path and could have seen them with plenty of time to stop before his truck reached them.

Vechirko, 35, drove onto the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River as thousands of people protested the death of Floyd, who died six days earlier in the custody of Minneapolis police. Nobody was seriously hurt, though criminal complaint says at least one protester suffered abrasions as she jumped to get out of the truck's path.