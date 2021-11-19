Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school

Consumer spending is 15% above where it was in February 2020, just before the pandemic paralyzed the economy. Production rose nearly 5% over the past year as U.S. factories worked to keep up with an increased demand for goods, according to the Federal Reserve. Imports have narrowed the gap.

At the same time, many U.S. workers decided to quit jobs that required frequent public contact. This created shortages of workers to unload ships, transport goods and staff retail shops.

In California, the straining supply chain is illustrated at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where dozens of ships wait off the coast to be unloaded. The average wait is nearly 17 days, despite around-the-clock port operations beginning in October.

A lack of drivers at the ports has helped fuel the surge at the nearby California Truck Driving Academy, where instructors in reflective vests keep watch as students practice steering big rigs around a fenced-in paved lot.

“You’re kind of helping the community out, and you’re making money at the same time,” student Thierno Barry said. “It’s a win-win situation.”

Barry, 23, was happy to be behind the wheel on his first day, despite rolling over several orange safety cones.

“I feel great, especially during the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the school is facing its own shortage — of truck driving instructors.

Caption Two student drivers practice driving in reverse at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Student driver Stephen Gholar helps his classmate steer the wheel into the right direction as they practice driving in reverse at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Accompanied by instructor Tony DeVeres from California Truck Driving Academy, right, student driver Edgar Lopez, 23, drives a practice truck along the freeway in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Evening class instructor Pavel Cruz gets off a practice truck after talking to his student at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Evening class instructor Pavel Cruz watches as his student practices steering a truck at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Evening class instructor Pavel Cruz, left, stands in a dusty lot as his student practices steering a truck at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Student driver Mohammad Kiani, 54, holds a cigaret while going over a pre-trip inspection before getting on a practice truck at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A traffic cone is stuck underneath a practice truck driven by a student driver at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Evening class instructor Pabel Cruz talks to a student driver at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Dust rises as a student driver practices driving in reverse during an evening class at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong