Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

Judge and Stanton will become the first Yankees teammates to start in the outfield together since Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988.

NL starters include Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Chisholm at second, Turner at shortstop, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado and an outfield of Betts, Acuña and San Francisco's Joc Pederson.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper was elected as the National League's first DH following the expansion of the DH rule to both leagues but will be replaced in the starting lineup after breaking his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. Harper earned his seventh All-Star selection, his sixth as a starter.

Trout was picked for the 10th time, his ninth as a starter. Altuve and Goldschmidt earned their eighth All-Star trips and Stanton was picked for the fifth time but the first since Miami traded him to the Yankees ahead of the 2018 season.

In addition to Chisholm and Kirk, Anderson, Peterson and Turner were elected for their first All-Star starts.

Stanton beat Toronto’s George Springer 22% to 20% for the final AL outfield spot after finishing fourth, just behind Springer, in the opening round. Ohtani defeated Houston’s Yordan Alvarez 52% to 48% at DH.

Machado edged the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado 51% to 49% at NL third base, and Turner beat out Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson 52% to 48%.

Chisholm got 59% of the NL second base vote after finishing second to the Braves’ Ozzie Albies in the first round. Devers received 60% at third base in the AL after finishing second to Cleveland’s José Ramírez in the opening round.

Goldschmidt earned a $250,000 bonus for his selection, Altuve, Harper, Stanton and Trout get $50,000 each, and Anderson receives $25,000.

The first phase of voting ran from June 8-30 and the second phase from Tuesday until Friday.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday,

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred added a 33rd player to each roster Friday, selecting Albert Pujols of St. Louis and Miguel Cabrera of Detroit for career achievements.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gestures on the mound during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)