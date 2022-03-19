Troubled Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Arsenal wins in league

Given the doubts over their futures, Chelsea's players are showing remarkable professionalism and application.

No little skill, too, with both of the goals being length-of-the-field moves that started with Chelsea's ball-playing defenders beating Middlesbrough's high press.

The first ended with Ziyech setting free Mason Mount, whose low cross from the right was tapped home by Lukaku in the 15th minute.

Ziyech made it 2-0 in the 31st by cutting in from the right, aided by Cesar Azpilicueta's decoy run taking away a defender, and drilling a low, angled shot into the far corner from outside the area.

The remaining quarterfinal matches take place on Sunday, with two being all-Premier League contests: Southampton vs. Manchester City and Crystal Palace vs. Everton. Wrapping up the last eight, quadruple-chasing Liverpool visits second-tier Nottingham Forest, which has already eliminated Arsenal and defending champion Leicester.

PREMIER LEAGUE

It's looking more and more likely that Arsenal will be back in the Champions League next season.

A 1-0 win at Aston Villa saw Arsenal move four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four. Arsenal has a game in hand, too.

Bukayo Saka scored the 30th-minute winner — for his ninth league goal this season — by latching onto a ball that was weakly cleared by the Villa defense and lashing a low, first-time shot past unsighted goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the area.

Arsenal was in control for most of the lunchtime game at Villa Park, despite the short turnaround from its loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night — a schedule that had annoyed manager Mikel Arteta.

“I think the team showed today a lot of personality to come and play the way we played,” Arteta said. "We dominated the game.”

This season is the first in a quarter of a century that Arsenal has not been involved in European competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Caption Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's first goalduring the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Caption Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's first goalduring the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goalduring the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Caption Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goalduring the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Credit: Nick Potts Credit: Nick Potts Caption Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Credit: Nick Potts Credit: Nick Potts