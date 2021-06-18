Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

A tropical storm warning was already in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — extending from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The poorly-organized disturbance was located early Friday about 390 miles (630 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north at 9 mph (15 kph).