Tropical storm warning is issued for parts of the Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast amid the threat of heavy rain and coastal flooding from bad weather off the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center said the disturbance has emerged off the coast and that a tropical storm warning was issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, up to Ocrakoke Inlet near the southernmost extreme of North Carolina's Outer Banks.