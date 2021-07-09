Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast

The tropical storm was expected to cross over the Northeast by the afternoon and move over Atlantic Canada by the night and Saturday. No significant change in strength was expected during the day, and Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

On Wednesday, nine people were injured in coast Camden County, Georgia, when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees. Eight of those hurt had to be taken to hospitals, Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base spokesperson Chris Tucker said.

The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet (61 meters) into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.

Sergio Rodriguez, who lives near the RV park, said he raced to the scene fearing friends staying at the park might be hurt.

“There were just RVs flipped over on their sides, pickup trucks flipped over, a couple of trailers had been shifted and a couple of trailers were in the water” of a pond on the site, Rodriguez said in a phone interview.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said Thursday that a sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 in Jacksonville was killed.

In South Carolina, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued a family that became stranded Wednesday on Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach. The group was flown to a hospital in good health, a Coast Guard news release said.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City, North Carolina, tweeted that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa's path Friday morning, with about 25,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Delaware to Massachusetts, according to the website poweroutages.us.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

___

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this story.

Law enforcement investigators stand on the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Law enforcement investigators in the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

A cyclist makes his way long Bay Pines Boulevard the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE Credit: MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE

Luis Ernesto catches a small wave while surfing along Pass-a-Grille Beach, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE Credit: MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE

A couple of signs hang loose on their post after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine

About 250 electrical utility trucks are lined up at Duke Energy's staging location in The Villages of Sumter County on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Elsa may hit central Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible localized flooding. Duke Energy staged a total of about 500 trucks at the location, and they will be deployed following Elsa to repair damage to electrical lines and poles. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Shawn Frazier, 61, reinforces tarps over his Tampa home's roof ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Frazier said there was some leaking he caught during a recent rainy day. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

Beach walkers walk along the sand on Pass-a-Grille the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine

Cranes cross the road during a rainstorm from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Arielle Bader Credit: Arielle Bader

Michael Ciarleglio with the city of Pinellas Park, cleans up a few tree branches while working the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine

Palm leaves lay on the ground following heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Arielle Bader Credit: Arielle Bader

Utility workers look at the large pine tree which fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self