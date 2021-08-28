Hurricane Nora forms; on track to skirt along Mexico's coast

Nora was expected to start weakening as it blows further north toward the Arizona border region.

It was centered about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes, the point jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta, and it was heading to the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The Hurricane Center said the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco could see rainfall totals 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with isolated maximums still higher.

Baja California Sur state could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with more in isolated spots.