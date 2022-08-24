Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China

The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline, though Ma-on is not forecast to make a direct impact on the southern Chinese financial hub with its population of 7.4 million.

The storm is expected to make landfall Thursday morning in Guangdong province, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan Province and northern Vietnam, China's National Meteorological Center said on its website.