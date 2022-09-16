BreakingNews
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed weekend
journal-news logo
X

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The U.S. National Hurricane Center is expecting a lot more rain from Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot (30 centimeters)in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches (41 centimeters) in the eastern Dominican Republic. That much rain may cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, and life-threatening surf possible as Fiona's winds blow ashore, the Miami-based center said.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season's sixth named storm was sustaining top winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) when an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured its progress Friday morning, the center said. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

At 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, Fiona was moving at 14 mph (22 kph), about 135 miles (215 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the Leeward Islands, St. Maarten, Guadaloupe, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a tropical storm watch was issued for Dominica and British Virgin Islands.

In Other News
1
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
2
Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site
3
PayPal says, if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
4
Putin assuages India over Ukraine as he courts key allies
5
Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top