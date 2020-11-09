Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

Forecasters said it could re-intensify into a minimal hurricane as it slowly moves up the southwest Gulf Coast, centered just far enough offshore to maintain its strength while dumping vast amounts of water across the lower third of the Florida peninsula.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis called it a 100-year rain event, drenching already saturated streets.

“Once the ground becomes saturated, there’s really no place for the water to go,” Trantalis said. “It’s not like a major hurricane. It’s more of a rain event, and we’re just doing our best to ensure that the people in our community are being protected.”

City officials dispatched some 24 tanker trucks with giant vacuums to soak up water from the past few weeks. Some older neighborhoods simply don’t have any drainage. The city passed out 6,000 sandbags to worried residents over the weekend but water seeped into homes and stranded cars in parking lots and along roadways.

Randi Barry, 36, also woke up Monday to flooded streets outside her home in Fort Lauderdale, and joined her neighbors in helping people whose cars were stuck in high water.

“There are a lot of people with their doors open, getting furniture up to higher ground and trying to get water out of their homes,” said Barry said. “Everyone is helping each other out a lot,” she said. “Floridians are really resilient.”

A tractor-trailer was left dangling off the elevated Palmetto Expressway in Miami early Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The driver lost control on the rain-slickened road and suffered minor injuries, CBS 4 in Miami reported.

“Please take this storm seriously,” urged Palm Beach County Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson. “Please don’t drive through flooded roadways.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he was in frequent contact with county water officials about the struggle to drain the flooded waters, which has stalled vehicles, washed over intersections and crept into some homes.

“In some areas, the water isn’t pumping out as fast as it’s coming in,” warned Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Firefighters pulled a person from a car that had driven into a canal Sunday night in Lauderhill, Florida, north of Miami. The patient was hospitalized in critical condition, according to a statement from Lauderhill Fire.

In the Florida Keys, the mayor ordered mandatory evacuations for mobile home parks, campgrounds and RV parks and those in low-lying areas. School districts closed, saying the roads were already too flooded and the winds could be too gusty for buses to transport students. But the islands were spared any major damage, and officials expected shelters to close and schools to reopen by Tuesday.

Eta also wasn't done yet with Cuba, just 90 miles south of Florida, where the storm continued to swell rivers and flood coastal zones on Monday. Some 25,000 people were evacuated with no reports of deaths, but rainfall continued, with total accumulations of up to 25 inches (635 mm) predicted.

Eta initially hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and wreaked havoc from Mexico to Panama. Authorities were still surveying the damage Monday after days of torrential rain. Official death tolls totaled at least 68 people, but hundreds more were missing and many thousands were in shelters after flash floods tore through communities of improvised homes on unstable mountainsides.

Associated Press writers Marlon González in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, contributed to this report.

An advertising billboard lies on the ground after falling from high winds and rain from Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Key Largo, Fla. The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night as it crossed over the Florida Keys. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

A couple walks along the beach during a downpour, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba on Sunday, and forecasters say it's likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Palm trees sway in the wind in front of historic Art Deco hotels, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba on Sunday, and forecasters say it's likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Eta, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police officers stand guard at the area where a plane that crashed in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A plane crashed after taking off from Guatemala City's La Aurora Airport with humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the ETA storm. At least one person died in the accident, firefighters reported. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Cars move along a flooded road on Oakland Park, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

An aerial view of the massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Esteban Biba Credit: Esteban Biba

Members of search and recovery teams search for survivors in the debris of a massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Esteban Biba Credit: Esteban Biba

Pedestrians on A1A and Las Olas wait to cross the street on Fort Lauderdale Beach, as rain bands from Tropical Storm Eta come ashore, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Tree limbs block a road after they broke and fell due to high winds and rain from Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Key Largo, Fla. The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night as it crossed over the Florida Keys. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

A girl rescued from the zone where residents are believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, is carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance during a search and rescue operation, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

The propeller of a crashed aircraft is surrounded by electrical power cables in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A plane crashed after taking off from Guatemala City's La Aurora Airport with humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the ETA storm. At least one person died in the accident, firefighters reported. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

A semi is partially buried in a massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Esteban Biba Credit: Esteban Biba

An aerial view of the massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Esteban Biba Credit: Esteban Biba

Mirian Najera is comforted upon learning about the death of her mother Maria Mejia, in Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. When the brown waters of the Chamelecon river poured into San Pedro Sula's Planeta neighborhood before dawn Thursday, Najera fled her home in the dark with her two children and her mother. But while she held tight to her children, the current swept away her mother. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez) Credit: Delmer Martinez Credit: Delmer Martinez