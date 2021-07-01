Tropical storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm was located about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands and is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west at 28 mph (44 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.