Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

People make their way in a rain affected by a tropical storm in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Nepartak, the season's eighth typhoon for Japan, brought strong winds and heavy rain to Japan's northern coast Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games. (Kyodo News via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World | 14 minutes ago
By CHISATO TANAKA, Associated Press
A tropical storm has dumped rain in parts of northern Japan with little of the disruption to the Olympics that had been feared

RIFU, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm dumped rain in parts of northern Japan on Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.

In Sendai, some trains were delayed and pedestrians braced themselves against the wind on the city streets.

Tropical Storm Nepartak has caused no damage so far, but the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to take caution against mudslides.

The storm had winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph) and was expected to weaken and move off the western coast of Akita by Wednesday night.

The season's eighth typhoon for Japan was near the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, the agency said. Ishinomaki is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyagi prefecture since 1951 when the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region deeply devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The storm was moving northwest at about 30 kph (18 mph) and up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain was forecast across the northern region in the next 24 hours.

It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled. Tuesday’s women’s soccer match in Miyagi prefecture was held as scheduled.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.

Players of New Zealand, in black, and Britain enter the field for their men's rugby sevens semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, tries to keep cool between games against Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: Seth Wenig

Spain's goalkeeper Maria de los Angeles Ruiz Castillo (1) cools off with a wet towel before a women's field hockey match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: John Locher

South Africa's Bianca Buitendag performs on the wave during the gold medal heat in the women's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Buitendag won the silver medal. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Credit: Francisco Seco

People on the athletes' stands take shelter from the rain during the individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

