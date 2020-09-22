Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas coast

Earlier predictions of up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) in some areas were downgraded Monday to up to 15 inches (38 centimeters). Texas coastal counties were most likely to see 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) with 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) farther inland, Reilly said. Rain had already fell in Houston and other areas down the Texas coast on Monday before Beta came ashore.

Forecasters and officials reassured residents Beta was not expected to be another Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda. Harvey in 2017 dumped more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain on Houston, causing $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas last year, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.

Storm surge up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) was forecast from Port Aransas to Sabine Pass in Texas.

Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression by the time it gets to the Houston-Galveston area on Wednesday before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week, forecasters said. Flash flooding was possible in Arkansas and Mississippi as the system moves farther inland.

In Galveston, an island city southeast of Houston, there was already some street flooding from rising tides and part of a popular fishing pier collapsed due to strong waves.

Farther south on the Texas coast, Maria Serrano Culpepper along with her two daughters and dogs left their home in Magnolia Beach near Matagorda Bay on Sunday night.

Culpepper said she didn’t want to be trapped in her home, three blocks from the beach, with wind, rain and possibly no electricity. She and her family evacuated to a friend’s home in nearby Victoria.

Culpepper said her home should be fine as it’s on stilts 13 feet (4 meters) off the ground and was built to withstand strong storms.

“I’m feeling OK now. I had two nights without sleeping because I was worried about (Beta) being a Category 1 hurricane. I calmed down when the storm lost power,” said Culpepper, who works as an engineer at a nearby chemical plant.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Beta’s arrival.

Beta is forecast to dump heavy rain on the southwestern corner of Louisiana three weeks after the same area got pounded by Hurricane Laura. The rainfall and storm surge prompted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency. In Lake Charles, which

In Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter worried about Beta’s rainfall could set back efforts in his Louisiana community to recover after Laura, which damaged about 95% of the city’s 30,000 structures. Hunter said the worry of another storm was “an emotional and mental toll for a lot of our citizens.”

Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That would tie a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday, causing at least two deaths. Two Boston-based disaster modeling firms figured Sally caused about $2 billion in privately insured losses from wind and storm surge. Karen Clark & Company estimated losses at $2 billion, while AIR Worldwide said they were between $1 and $3 billion. The estimates don’t include uninsured losses, the National Flood Insurance Program claims or damage to offshore property, like oil rigs.

Hurricane Teddy was about 295 miles (475 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda Monday night as it heads toward Nova Scotia. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kph) while moving north at 25 mph (40 kph) and away from the wealthy British territory, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was expected to weaken and become a strong post-tropical cyclone before reaching Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The government closed all air and sea ports, schools and government offices for the second time in a week. Hurricane Paulette made landfall in Bermuda on Sept. 14, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.

Associated Press reporters Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland, and Janet McConnaughey and Rebecca Santana in New Orleans contributed to this report.

A flooded South Live Oak Street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

A truck drives down a flooded street in Key Allegro area of Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020/ (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

A flooded street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

A flooded South Live Oak Street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

A sailboat is moved into the yard after being pulled from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is expected to impact the Atlantic region starting mid-day Tuesday as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Andrew Vaughan Credit: Andrew Vaughan

Brittany Griffin walks on the beach with her daughter, June, 3, as they watch the rough surf churned up by Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Brett Coomer Credit: Brett Coomer

Hight tide begins at the Light House District ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

DQ Restaurant's parking area experiencing flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Michael Koudelka and Carol Kelly walk through tidal flood waters on East Hunter Drive in the unincorporated community of Freddiesville near Bayou Vista, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Tidal surge as well as rain showers from the storm continued to inundate low-lying area around Galveston County, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

A section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier rests on the beach near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Blake Johnson runs through the rain on the seawall near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. At left is a section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier resting on the beach. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

A barricade floats along flooded Strand Street near 25th Street in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Strand Street is flooded in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds