Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Fort Myers, Florida. It's moving south at about 5 mph (7 kph).

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.