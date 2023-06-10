X

Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William

LONDON (AP) — Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 C (86 F).

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

