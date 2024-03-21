Tristan da Silva scores 20 points as Colorado outlasts Boise State 60-53 to cap the First Four

Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and Colorado won its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, wrapping up the First Four with a sloppy 60-53 win over Boise State

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tristan da Silva Scored 20 points and Colorado won its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, wrapping up the First Four with a sloppy 60-53 win over Boise State on Wednesday night.

A layup by Eddie Lampkin Jr. and a pair of foul shots from J’Vonne Hadley capped an 11-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 56-49 lead with 24 seconds left in what had been a back-and-forth game. Boise State had to start fouling and Colorado didn’t miss from the line — and that sealed it.

KJ Simpson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes (25-10), who advanced as a No. 10 seed to face seventh-seeded Florida in Indianapolis on Friday.

Chibuzo Agbo had 17 points for Boise State (23-11), who dropped to 0-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The start was lethargic for both teams, who had combined for just 25 points at the 10-minute mark of the first half. Boise State went up by six late in the half, but Colorado cut it to 26-24 at the break.

Boise State was 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Buffs were just 1 of 8 from long range.

UP NEXT

Colorado will board the bus for an easy two-hour ride west on Interstate 70 to Indianapolis, where they'll play Florida at 4:30 p.m. ET.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

