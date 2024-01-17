Trinidad police are investigating a shooting that killed 3 people and wounded 5 others

Police in Trinidad say that a shooting left at three people dead and five others wounded on the eastern Caribbean island
Nation & World
50 minutes ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A shooting on the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad left three people dead and five others wounded, police said Wednesday.

The violence occurred late Tuesday in the northwest town of Morvant when a van drove up to a group of men gathered outdoors and opened fire, police told reporters.

The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, although police are investigating whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made.

At least 27 killings have been reported so far this year on the island of around 1.5 million people, according to local media reports.

In Other News
1
Overdraft fees could drop to as low as $3 under new Biden proposal
2
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for up to two weeks after...
3
Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street sinks again as hopes for imminent rate...
5
Judge says No Labels can block candidates from running for offices...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top