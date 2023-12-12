Tricia Tuttle appointed as the next director of the annual Berlin film festival

BERLIN (AP) — Tricia Tuttle, a former director of the London Film Festival, will become the new director of the Berlin International Film Festival next year, the German culture minister announced Tuesday.

Tuttle, who is American, will take over in April from the outgoing leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian. They will lead the upcoming 74th edition of the annual event, which runs from Feb. 15-25.