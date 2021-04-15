Tribute planned for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

“Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show” will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric.

Schlesinger, a prolific songwriter, was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.