Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators but will present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted for attacks in order to stop their reporting. It is expected to issue a judgment in May next year.

The first hearing was taking place a month after two journalists, one in the Philippines and one in Russia, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even death. One of the winners, Maria Ressa, was due to address the hearing via a video link.