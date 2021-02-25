Tribes want Native statue to replace one tied to massacre

Otto Braided Hair, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member and descendent of a Sand Creek survivor, has worked on education surrounding the massacre for the last 20 years. He shared details passed down by his great-grandfather.

“He was part of a recovery crew to go down and look for survivors and couldn’t get near the village because the whole valley permeated with burnt bodies,” Braided Hair said. “And so that’s what the soldiers did and the soldier represents for us.”

On November 29, 1864, Col. John Chivington led around 700 U.S. volunteer soldiers to a village of nearly 500 people camped along the banks of Big Sandy Creek. Chivington ordered his men to attack and kill mostly women, children and elderly at the camp. The village had believed they were under the protection of the U.S. Army, and people even approached the unit with white flags.

Over the next two days, the troops shot and hunted fleeing women and children in a 35-square-mile (90-square-kilometer) area. Chivington never faced a trial for his actions.

The Sand Creek Massacre site is tucked away in rural southeastern Colorado and honors the victims.

“We should be your neighbors. We should be living amongst you. But we were forced out of the area,” Ortiz said to the committee.

State Rep. Susan Lontine, a Democrat and chairwoman of the Capitol Building Advisory Committee that reviews art, memorials and architectural designs, said she supported the statue after hearing from tribal members.

“We are at a moment of social reckoning, and we have, as a state, our own sins to atone for,” she said.

Lontine, whose committee approved the replacement in November, said the statue’s placement is important to the tribes because after the massacre, soldiers came back to Denver, displaying the victims’ body parts as trophies and ended their parade at the steps of the Colorado Capitol.

“We’re also dealing with Indigenous people to our state who have suffered numerous broken promises, and I feel that the approval of the committee is a step toward a promise to fulfilling and placing their memorial on the Capitol grounds,” Lontine said.

The Capital Development Committee, which is in charge of reviewing funding requests for projects, will deliberate the new statue and make a decision over the next few weeks.

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

FILE- In this June 2, 2020 file photo, flowers adorn the Civil War Monument in Denver, that was vandalized during days of protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, state lawmakers are considering what to put in place of the statue, which stood on a pedestal outside the front of the building since 1909. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

FILE - In this June 6, 2020 file photo, a demonstrator raises his fist after chaining himself to the Civil War Monument during protests over the death of George Floyd in front of the State Capitol in downtown Denver. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, state lawmakers are considering what to put on the pedestal on which the monument stood until it was toppled in late June 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski