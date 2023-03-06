Tribes bury Southern California's famed mountain lion, P-22

The traditional tribal burial included songs, prayers and sage smoke cleansings, according to Alan Salazar, a tribal member of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and a descendent of the Chumash tribe.

Salazar, who attended the ceremony, said he believes P-22's legacy will help wildlife officials and scientists realize the importance of being respectful to animals going forward.

Wildlife officials believe P-22 was born about 12 years ago in the western Santa Monica Mountains, but left because of his father's aggression and his own struggle to find a mate amid a dwindling population. That drove the cougar to cross two heavily traveled freeways and migrate east to Griffith Park, where a wildlife biologist captured him on a trail camera in 2012.

A boulder from Griffith Park was brought to the gravesite in the Santa Monica Mountains and placed near P-22's grave, Salazar said.