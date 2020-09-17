Tribes' ancestral remains return home to American Southwest

Finland President Sauli Niinisto announced during a meeting with President Donald Trump last October that the country would return the items.

The exact burial site won't be disclosed to prevent it from being disturbed. Mesa Verde is best known for hundreds of stone dwellings built along the cliffs.

Tribal leaders had hoped to travel to Finland to escort their ancestors back to the U.S., but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that from happening. Instead, the tribal leaders gave specific instructions on how to prepare their ancestors for travel and greeted them in Durango, Colorado.

The excavations more than a century ago by the researcher Gustaf Nordenskiöld resulted in his arrest when he tried to export the collection. He was later released because no U.S. laws had been broken.

Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo said he's hopeful others who have similar collections will be motivated to work with tribes to return any remains and items of cultural significance.

Tenakhongva said burial sites across the United States continue to be dug up and looted, with items sometimes sold on the black market. He said the return of the tribe's ancestors means they will be allowed to rest in peace.