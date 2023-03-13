Tribe to reopen Lac du Flambeau roads in temporary deal

Gov. Tony Evers wrote last week to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the title insurance companies and tribal and town officials, urging them to come to a resolution.

A law firm representing many of the non-tribal residents sued the tribe on Feb. 28, demanding the roads be reopened. The lawsuit alleges the tribe "took the law into their own hands and illegally barricaded public roadways, despite the fact that they must be 'open and available to public use' under federal law."

But a federal judge disagreed with that assertion and denied the residents' request last week. The judge also questioned if the federal court has jurisdiction to issue an injunction on tribal land.

Since the barricades went up many residents have been using snowmobiles to travel across woods and frozen lakes to get supplies, but that ice will begin melting soon.

Marti Hunt, one of the affected residents, called the temporary agreement a short-term fix.

“We have a way out when the ice is no longer safe to cross, but it does not solve the long-term problem,” Hunt added.