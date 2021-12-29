Trial to open next month in spectacular German jewelry theft

The Dresden state court said that the trial will open on Jan. 28, German news agency dpa reported. The suspects, German nationals aged 22 to 28, are accused of organized robbery and arson. Court dates are scheduled through the end of March.

Prosecutors say that the men are responsible for the break-in at the eastern city’s Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019, and the theft of 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds, with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($129 million).