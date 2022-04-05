Trial testimony: Vatican wanted to pay off London broker

The concern in the Vatican was that Torzi might sell the building, leaving the Vatican empty handed after investing 350 million euros into it, and that the Holy See was in a weak position to try to sue, given the contracts it had signed. Pena Parra was also concerned about reputational damage if the losses became public, Bruelhart testified.

Bruelhart is accused of abuse of office for having allegedly failed as president of the Financial Information Authority to file a formal complaint with Vatican prosecutors when he learned about the London deal on March 7, 2019, and of having failed to stop the payment to Torzi.

Bruelhart testified Tuesday that the agency had no authority to supervise the secretariat of state, much less stop it from paying off Torzi. But he said the agency promptly did its job when the secretariat of state filed a suspicious transaction report about the deal on March 22, 2019.

He said the same day he learned from Pena Parra about the deal on March 7, 2019, he met with Francis and the pope “confirmed the need to help the secretariat of state.” He said he briefed Francis on the progress of the agency’s intelligence investigation after it was launched later that month.

Later, in April of that year, the Vatican’s London-based law firm advised the Holy See of the risks if it wanted to continue negotiating an exit deal with Torzi. But Bruelhart told the Vatican tribunal: “The decision was clearly and exclusively with the secretariat of state. AIF had no supervision over the secretariat of state.”

And he said in his meetings with Pena Parra on April 16, 2019, he realized “that the secretariat of state wanted to proceed under any circumstances.”

Pena Parra and his superiors have not been charged. Also escaping indictment was Pena Parra's deputy, who actually signed the contracts with Torzi; he has turned into the prosecution's star-witness.