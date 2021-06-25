Trial sought over Italy's bridge collapse that killed 43

In their indictment request, prosecutors argued that some of the defendants were aware that the bridge which was built in the 1960s was at risk of collapse. They said that corners were cut on maintenance to save money.

The bridge's designer had recommended continual upkeep to remove rust, especially due to the corrosive effect of sea air as well as pollution's toll on concrete.

Italy's president has insisted that a demand for justice by the victims' families be honored.

Genoa daily Il Secolo XIX said prosecutors are also want defendants to reimburse the investigation's costs, including 2 million euros ($2.4 million) to develop software capable of handling information gleaned from thousands of files sequestered by investigators.

In 2020, the then-government of Italy forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to exit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Genoa last summer inaugurated a replacement bridge which connects key highways. The span, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native, features 43 lamps in memory of the victims.