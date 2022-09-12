Trial opens of 10 accused over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

For those who were hurt or lost loved ones, the trial will revive painful memories, but it also offers an opportunity for them to take a fresh step in their long recovery.

“It was a long wait for the victims, six years is very long. I think that on March 22, 2016, a very dark page started and the chapter is not finished today. But this is an important step for their recovery,” said Guillaume Lys, a lawyer for the V-Europe association representing the victims.

No images of the defendants in Monday’s trial proceedings were made public. Even a sketch artist who was allowed into the court room to work was advised not to release his drawings after the accused and their lawyers said they did not want the images published.

The hearing in what is one of the biggest jury trials ever held in Belgium was chiefly aimed at resolving technical and practical issues.

The court — located at the former headquarters of NATO on the outskirts of the Belgian capital — is due to sit again on Oct. 10 to pick a jury, with the trial proper starting on Oct. 13. More than 300 witnesses could be heard during the trial, which is expected to run for six to nine months.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

