Trial opens in death of toddler in migrant smuggling case

The trial will center on the shot fired during the high-speed chase and to what extent it was necessary to seek to bring the car to a stop in that way. In all, 30 people were in the van, including Mawda's brother and parents.

The policeman faces up to two years in prison. The suspected smugglers face up to 30 years in prison.

Among those who have supported the “Justice For Mawda" cause on social media are musicians Peter Gabriel and Roger Waters and British director Ken Loach.

“These are people who are fleeing terror, frightened for their lives, freeing across Europe, the most exploited, the most endangered people — the poorest most vulnerable people we can imagine," Loach said, arguing such people should not be shot at.