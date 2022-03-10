Trial opens for ex-USC coach in college bribery scandal

Vavic’s lawyers, in legal filings ahead of the start of trial, said they’ll argue that Vavic and other USC coaches were pressured to fundraise for their teams by the university, which they say has a culture of giving preferential admission to the children of prospective donors.

Spokespersons for USC, which fired Vavic following his arrest in March 2019, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Vavic faces charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery. Jury selection was completed earlier this week, and his trial is expected to last about four weeks.

Most athletic officials and parents implicated in the scheme have already pleaded guilty to a range of crimes, including prominent coaches from Yale, Stanford and Georgetown. A number of parents have already completed their prison sentences, including Full House star Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

In all, nearly 60 people were charged in the investigation dubbed by authorities as “Operation Varsity Blues.” Only two others besides Vavic have gone to trial.

Former Staples Inc. executive John Wilson was sentenced to serve 15 months in federal prison last month, the longest sentence so far handed down. And Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive, was sentenced to serve one year and one day.