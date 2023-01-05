Trial of Belarusian Nobel peace laureate opens

Bialiatski and two other top figures of the Viasna human rights center which he founded face up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests.

They were arrested in the wake of massive protests that gripped the country after a 2020 election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a new term in office. Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has suppressed opposition and cracked down on independent news media.