Trial is ordered for 59 in deadly collapse of Genoa bridge

The Genoa newspaper also reported that Faggioni approved plea bargain requests by both the highway company, Autostrade per Italia, and the Spea Engineering company, to pay 29 million euros ($33 million) to the Italian government in exchange for avoiding a trial.

Prosecutors argued in their indictment that some defendants were aware that the bridge, which was built in the 1960s, was at risk for collapse. They alleged that corners were cut on maintenance to save money.

The bridge's designer had recommended regular upkeep to remove rust, especially due to the corrosive effect of moist air from the nearby Ligurian Sea, and maintenance to counter pollution's effect on concrete.

A replacement bridge, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native, features 43 lamps in memory of those who perished.