journal-news logo
X

Murder trial opens in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga., Oct. 5, 2021. Brooks, who calls the killing a "modern-day lynching," will join other family members as trial proceedings begin for three white men charged with murder in the February 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black man. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Caption
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga., Oct. 5, 2021. Brooks, who calls the killing a "modern-day lynching," will join other family members as trial proceedings begin for three white men charged with murder in the February 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black man. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

Credit: Russ Bynum

Credit: Russ Bynum

Nation & World
By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Opening statements have begun in Brunswick, Georgia, in the murder trial of three white men, charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Opening statements began Friday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, with a prosecutor telling jurors that faulty assumptions led them to chase down the 25-year-old Black man. Arbery's killing was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage that deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the chase and recorded graphic video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

“All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions — not on facts, not on evidence,” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury as the trial began Friday morning. “And they made decisions in their driveways based on those assumptinos that took a young man’s life.”

Georgia's response to the killing has become part of a broader effort to address racial injustice in the criminal legal system after a string of fatal encounters between police and Black people such as George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley swore in the disproportionately white jury Friday before proceedings began. All three defendants are standing trial together, charged with murder and other felony counts.

Arbery had been dead for more than two months before the McMichaels and Bryan were charged and jailed last year. Greg McMichael, a retired investigator for the local district attorney, told police the men were trying to stop Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. Security cameras had recorded him entering a nearby house under construction.

Greg McMichael said his son killed Arbery in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists and tried to take Travis McMichael's gun.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely out jogging, was unarmed and had committed no crimes in the neighborhood. When Bryan's video of the killing leaked online in May 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. GBI agents arrested the McMichaels the next day, and charged Bryan two weeks later.

The killing of Arbery has dominated news stories and social media feeds in Brunswick and surrounding Glynn County, a coastal community of about 85,000 people.

It took the judge and attorneys 2 1/2 weeks to select a jury. Nearly 200 people summoned to jury duty were questioned extensively about what they knew about the case, how many times they had seen the video and if they had any personal connection to Arbery or the defendants.

Controversy erupted on Wednesday, the final day of jury selection, when prosecutors objected to a final jury consisting of 11 whites and one Black juror. They argued that defense attorneys had cut eight potential jurors from the final panel because they are Black, which the U.S. Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional.

The judge agreed there appeared to be "intentional discrimination," but said Georgia law limited his authority to intervene because defense attorneys stated non-racial reasons for excluding Black panelists from the jury.

One juror, a white woman, was dismissed Thursday for medical reasons. Fifteen total panelists will hear the trial — 12 jurors plus three alternates. The judge has not given the races of the alternate jurors, and they were not asked to state their race in open court.

Court officials have said the trial could last two weeks or more.

If the defendants are acquitted, their legal troubles won't be over. They have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges. A U.S. District Court judge has scheduled that trial to begin Feb. 7.

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Satilla Shores development in Brunswick, Ga. Arbery's son was shot and killed while running in a neighborhood outside the port city. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Satilla Shores development in Brunswick, Ga. Arbery's son was shot and killed while running in a neighborhood outside the port city. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Travis McMichael listens to one of his attorneys during a motion hearing in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
Travis McMichael listens to one of his attorneys during a motion hearing in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Greg McMichael, right, listens to defense attorney Laura Hogue, center, discussed pretrial motions during the trial of him and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
Greg McMichael, right, listens to defense attorney Laura Hogue, center, discussed pretrial motions during the trial of him and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

William "Roddie" Bryan, right, listens to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during a motion hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Bryan, Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
William "Roddie" Bryan, right, listens to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during a motion hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Bryan, Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley responds to arguments during a motion hearing in the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley responds to arguments during a motion hearing in the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Prosecuting attorneys Linda Dunikoski, left, and Paul Camarillo speak during a recess in the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
Prosecuting attorneys Linda Dunikoski, left, and Paul Camarillo speak during a recess in the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, takes his seat during a pretrial motion hearing in the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Caption
Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, takes his seat during a pretrial motion hearing in the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Ahmaud Arbery was chased from a home on Satilla Drive, shown October 2021, that was under construction. (Asia Burns/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Caption
Ahmaud Arbery was chased from a home on Satilla Drive, shown October 2021, that was under construction. (Asia Burns/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Asia Burns

Credit: Asia Burns

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery running on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020, as a pickup truck is stopped in front of him. Two men in the truck, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, confronted Arbery and less than a minute later he was fatally shot. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they're convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year (Twitter via AP)
Caption
This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery running on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020, as a pickup truck is stopped in front of him. Two men in the truck, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, confronted Arbery and less than a minute later he was fatally shot. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they're convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year (Twitter via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Deadly week for migrants on French coast; at least 3 killed
2
Clean up your mess, young people tell climate talks
3
State Dept. names new coordinator on 'Havana Syndrome' cases
4
South African gay chef cancels Zimbabwe visit amid protests
5
US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top