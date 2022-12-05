Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

McGinn said Nakajjigo as a woman whose potential was cut short by an early death. She described her history as a prominent women's rights activist who rose from poverty to become the host of a solutions-oriented reality television series in Uganda focused on empowering women on issues such as education and healthcare.

She worked on fundraising to open a hospital in an underserved part of Kampala, Uganda's capital, became a philanthropic celebrity and immigrated to the United States for a fellowship at the Boulder, Colorado-based Watson Institute for emerging leaders.

At the heart of the trial is disagreement between the government and Nakajjigo's family over her earning potential, which is used to calculate a portion of the damages. McGinn likened her to a non-profit CEO who could eventually net an annual income in the hundreds of thousands or millions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nelson said an appropriate award would be $3.5 million, far less than the $140 million being pursued. He said he didn't deny Nakajjigo was an extraordinary person, but argued it was difficult to speculate what kind of work she would have gone on to do. He noted she had recently worked as a host at a restaurant around the time of her death and didn't have a Bachelor's degree.

Arches National Park is a 120-square-mile (310-square-kilometer) desert landscape near Moab, Utah, that is visited by more than 1.5 million people annually. It's known for a series of sculpture-like fins and arches made of an orange sandstone that wind and water have eroded for centuries.