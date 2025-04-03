Trey McBride agrees to 4-year deal with Cardinals, keeping him with team through 2029

Star tight end Trey McBride has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise locks up one of the NFL’s best young players through the 2029 season
FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Star tight end Trey McBride has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise locks up one of the NFL's best young players through the 2029 season.

The Cardinals confirmed the signing on Thursday. Multiple reports say the deal is worth $76 million over the four seasons, including $43 million guaranteed, which would make him the league's highest-paid tight end.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick out of Colorado State and he's improved dramatically each season. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after catching 111 passes for 1,146 yards, finishing second in the league for a tight end in both categories.

McBride's 221 career catches are the most for a tight end in his first three seasons in league history, surpassing George Kittle's mark of 216 from 2017 to 2019.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb,File)

