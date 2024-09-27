Trevor Bauer is honored as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League

Bauer went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in 14 starts. He led the league in strikeouts with 120 in 83 1/3 innings.

In his first season south of the border, the former Cy Young Award winner in the major leagues set a Mexican League record with 19 strikeouts against the Oaxaca Guerreros on June 21. Three pitchers shared previous record of 18 for a nine-inning game.

Bauer also struck out nine consecutive batters on April 21 against the Leon Bravos to tie a Mexican League record set by José Ramón López in 1964 and then tied by Gary Williams in 1979.

Bauer has been trying to revive his big-league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was never charged with a crime in the matter, and civil claims against him were settled.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and the right-hander pitched in Japan last year.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner originally signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos of Mexico City but then agreed to stay for the reminder of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB