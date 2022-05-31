Trevisan reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at French Open

Fernandez, who reached the U.S. Open final last September, received treatment on her right foot during the first set when she hit 15 unforced errors. She had the foot taped during a medical timeout after the fifth game, trailing 3-2.

It's the 10th straight win for the 59th-ranked Trevisan, who reached the French Open quarterfinals two years ago as a qualifier. She won her first tour title this month in Rabat, Morocco.

Trevisan beat Gauff in the second round at Roland Garros during her quarterfinal run in 2020.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal face each other later Tuesday in the 59th career meeting between two players with a combined 41 Grand Slam singles titles.

Caption Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Italy's Martina Trevisan runs to play a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus