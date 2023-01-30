Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to congressional leaders earlier this month, said the department had begun resorting to " extraordinary measures " to avoid a federal government default. She said it's "critical that Congress act in a timely manner" to raise or suspend the debt limit.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation’s borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time. She said it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with Biden at the White House this week to discuss the debt limit.

McCarthy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday: “I want to sit down together, work out an agreement that we can move forward to put us on a path to balance — and at the same time not put any of our debt in jeopardy at the same time.”

