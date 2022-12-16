Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit sub-Saharan Africa

The world’s second-largest continent is crucial to the global economy due to its rapidly growing population and significant natural resources. China’s deepening economic entrenchment in African nations, surpassing the U.S. in trade with Africa to become one of the world’s largest creditors, is also a motivator for the U.S. to deepen ties with African nations.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced during a U.S. summit with African leaders that he plans to make a trip to the region next year, as do Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and a number of Cabinet secretaries.