Treasury projects borrowing $617 billion in current quarter

But those negotiations have yet to be completed, reflecting a sharp divide between Democrats and Republicans over how large the next relief bill should be. It is unclear whether legislation may still be passed after the election or whether more support will now wait until a new Congress is installed in January.

The Treasury estimated Monday that government borrowing would jump to $1.13 trillion in the January-March quarter next year, an amount that could be used to cover further relief measures approved by Congress.

The steep increases in government borrowing are needed to cover the massive deficits the government is now incurring as tax revenues have fallen during the pandemic while spending on relief programs has surged.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 1, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, more than double the previous record set in 2009 when the government was spending heavily to deal with a deep recession following the 2008 financial crisis.