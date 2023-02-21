Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

“While we have far more to do, we are succeeding in reversing the course of Russia’s budget and undercutting its military-industrial complex,” Adeyemo says.

Adeyemo's defense of sanctions effectiveness follows President Joe Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the Friday anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

As the invasion enters its second year, the U.S. will intensify its efforts to boost sanctions, Adeyemo says in the prepared remarks, including cracking down on sanctions evasion and putting economic pressure on countries and firms that continue to do business with Russia.

He acknowledges recent reports that Russia's economy is performing better than expected. This year, its economy is projected to outperform the U.K.’s, growing 0.3% while the U.K. faces a 0.6% contraction, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“While Russia’s economic data appears to be better than many expected early in the conflict," Adeyemo says, "our actions are forcing the Kremlin to use its limited resources to prop up their economy at a time where they would rather be investing every dollar in their war machine.”

