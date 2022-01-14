Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

At issue are two state programs that are meant to help schools and students but that direct funding away from jurisdictions with mask requirements. Arizona's Education Plus-Up Grant Program provides $163 million in funding to schools, but districts that require face coverings are ineligible. And its COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit Program provides for up to $7,000 for parents if their child's school requires face coverings.

In a Friday letter, the Treasury Department warned that the state has 60 days to remove the anti-masking provisions before the federal government moves to recover the relief money, and it threatened to withhold the next tranche of aid as well.