Trea Turner slam, solo HR; Kershaw hurt, Dodgers beat Brews

Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning after 42 pitches. It’s the same injury that kept him on the injured list from July 4 to Sept. 12.

Kershaw allowed three runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings of his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none. He is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.

Blake Treinen (6-5) got the win in relief, giving up one hit. Kenley Jansen got four outs to earn his 38th save, the eighth pitcher used by the Dodgers.

Beaty went deep against Jandel Gustave for a 6-5 lead. It was the Dodgers' 14th homer in the last three games.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the seventh. Gustave (1-2) hit Mookie Betts and Corey Seager singled. They moved up on Gustave's wild pitch and Turner was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Betts scored on Gustave's second wild pitch that moved up Turner and Seager, who scored on Max Muncy's infield single that made it 8-5.

Turner's fourth career grand slam came off Eric Lauer and tied it at 5 in the fifth. Austin Barnes, pinch-hitter Albert Pujols and Betts singled to load the bases. Turner hit his 27th homer — ninth with the Dodgers — to left-center with two outs.

Turner's solo shot in the first landed in the lower right-field seats with two outs.

Eduardo Escobar, who scored twice, Kolten Wong and Luis Urias each had two hits for Milwaukee.

Lauer gave up five runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Hunter Strickland was reinstated from the paternity list and pitched the eighth. ... RHP Miguel Sánchez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.29 ERA) is 9-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his last 19 starts.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (19-3, 3.02) tries to become the majors' first 20-game winner this season and his team's first since Kershaw won 21 in 2014.

